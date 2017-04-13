MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario Ombudsman to release report on inmate segregation - April 20

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dubé will release a report on his latest systemic investigation on Thursday, April 20 -- at a news conference at 11 a.m. in the Queen's Park Media Studio.

The Ombudsman will deliver findings and recommendations on his Office's investigation into how the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services tracks the admission and continued placement of inmates in segregation in provincial correctional facilities, and the adequacy and effectiveness of the review process for such placements.

More information on this investigation can be found here:

https://www.ombudsman.on.ca/Newsroom/Press-Release/2016/Ombudsman-to-investigate-segregation-process-in-On.aspx

Copies of the Ombudsman's report will be available to journalists in advance -- under embargo until the news conference

The news conference will be streamed live and can be watched online at the Ombudsman's website, www.ombudsman.on.ca, where the full report and media materials will also be posted at 11 a.m. As well, live updates will be posted at the Ombudsman's Twitter account - www.twitter.com/Ont_Ombudsman. Video of the news conference will be available immediately on the Ombudsman's website, and later on YouTube at www.youtube.com/ontarioombudsman.

