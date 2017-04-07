Media Advisory: Ontario residents march in solidarity with Libby Keenan to stop privatization of Hydro One!

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 7, 2017) - Ontario residents continue to take political action and demand affordable, accountable, and publicly owned Hydro. Farmer Libby Keenan has joined this movement and she will march to Queen's Park with community groups, labour organizations, small business owners and hundreds of Ontario residents to demand that the Ontario Government halt hydro privatization.

70% of Hydro One is still owned by the people. It is not too late to stop the privatization of our valuable hydro system. With extremely high electricity bills, residents are forced to choose between food and heat. The Premier is promising temporary, band-aid solutions that will harm future generations.

WHAT: Keep Our Power March and Rally WHERE: March from Hydro One Headquarters (483 Bay St, Toronto) Rally at Queen's Park WHEN: Saturday April 8 - 1:00 p.m. (Meet in front of Hydro One Headquarters)

We stand in solidarity with Libby Keenan and the thousands of Ontarians who are joining the movement to Keep Hydro Public. Our campaign is supported by more than 20 community, labour, environment, anti-poverty and student organizations. Find out more about at KeepHydroPublic.ca or on our Facebook page: Keep Hydro Public.