Media Advisory: Ontario SPCA to Hold News Conference Today Following New Charges at Marineland

STOUFFVILLE, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 9, 2017) - The Ontario SPCA will be holding a news conference this afternoon at its Provincial Office in Stouffville, located just outside Newmarket, to answer questions about new animal cruelty charges against Marineland Canada Inc.

Date: Monday, January 9, 2017 Time: 2:30 p.m. Location: The "Humans Room" at the Ontario SPCA Provincial Education & Animal Centre, 16586 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L4A 2W3

Ontario SPCA Deputy Chief Inspector Jennifer Bluhm will be available to answer questions from the media regarding the investigation into Marineland.

A media release will be available on the Ontario SPCA website following the news conference. Visit ontariospca.ca for more information.