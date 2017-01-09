Media Advisory: Ontario SPCA to Hold News Conference Today Following New Charges at Marineland

January 09, 2017 12:49 ET
STOUFFVILLE, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 9, 2017) - The Ontario SPCA will be holding a news conference this afternoon at its Provincial Office in Stouffville, located just outside Newmarket, to answer questions about new animal cruelty charges against Marineland Canada Inc.
Ontario SPCA Deputy Chief Inspector Jennifer Bluhm will be available to answer questions from the media regarding the investigation into Marineland.
A media release will be available on the Ontario SPCA website following the news conference. Visit ontariospca.ca for more information.
MEDIA CONTACTMelissa KosowanOntario SPCA289-383-5968mkosowan@ospca.on.ca
