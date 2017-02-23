News Room
The Economic Club of Canada

The Economic Club of Canada

February 23, 2017 16:00 ET

Media Advisory: Ontario's Minister of Energy, The Hon. Glenn Thibeault to Address the Economic Club

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - As the government prepares for the launch of a renewed Long Term Energy Plan, Ontario's Minister of Energy will use the opportunity lay out his priorities for the road ahead and the role that energy and electricity policy can play in supporting a dynamic and innovative business climate.

WHO: The Hon. Glenn Thibeault
Ontario's Minister of Energy, MPP for Sudbury
WHAT: Ontario's Energy Future
WHEN: Friday, February 24th, 2017
7:45am Registration begins, breakfast is served
8:25am Minister Thibeault delivers remarks
9:00am Event concludes
WHERE: The Chateau Laurier - Laurier Room, 1 Rideau Street, Ottawa

The Economic Club of Canada:

Each year, more than 100 key policy makers and business leaders seek out the Economic Club of Canada's platform to deliver major keynote addresses. Audience members are drawn from the most senior levels of Canadian business, health care and government. Membership is open to all who share a passion for discourse around the most important issues of today.

Contact Information

  • To confirm attendance or for more information
    about the event: The Economic Club of Canada
    Natasha Morano
    613.282.4432
    morano@economicclub.ca

News Room
 