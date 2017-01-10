News Room
January 10, 2017 06:00 ET

Media Advisory: Ontario's Plan for Economic Growth and Prosperity

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 10, 2017) - The Honourable Charles Sousa, Ontario Minister of Finance talks about the Province's plan to strengthen economic competitiveness, create jobs and ensure more people are sharing in the benefits of economic growth.

WHO: The Hon. Charles Sousa - Minister of Finance, Ontario
MPP Mississauga South
WHAT: The Ontario government is on track to balance the budget in 2017-18, while implementing the largest investment in infrastructure in the province's history, and improving education, healthcare and government services. Ontario's unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the country and private-sector economists expect the Province's growth to continue to outpace the rest of Canada over the next two years, with the Conference Board of Canada recently describing Ontario as "a pillar of growth".
WHEN: Tuesday, January 10th, 2017
11:30am: Registration begins
11:55am: Opening remarks begin
12:05pm: Keynote address
1:30pm: Event concludes
WHERE: The Chateau Laurier - Laurier Room
1 Rideau Street, Ottawa

The Economic Club of Canada:
Each year, more than 100 key policy makers and business leaders seek out the Economic Club of Canada's platform to deliver major keynote addresses. Audience members are drawn from the most senior levels of Canadian business, health care and government. Membership is open to all who share a passion for discourse around the most important issues of today.

