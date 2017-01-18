Media Advisory: OpenADR Alliance to Showcase OpenADR Based Solutions and Ecosystem Throughout DistribuTECH 2017

MORGAN HILL, CA--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) -

WHAT:

The OpenADR Alliance, a nonprofit corporation created to foster the development, adoption, and compliance of the Open Automated Demand Response (OpenADR) standard, helps utilities manage the growing pool of distributed energy resources (DER), which includes renewable energy, energy storage, demand response and electric vehicle charging. The OpenADR standard supports communications to all DER resources to manage changes in load shape, energy inputs and power characteristics of DER assets.

In the OpenADR Alliance booth, #3238, exhibiting members will showcase their perspectives on innovative programs, solutions, and developer resources based on the OpenADR standard for automated demand response. Also 30 members will be showcasing smart grid solutions throughout the exhibition.

The OpenADR Alliance and several utilities will participate in conference session: The Connected Home and Connected Utility: Bring Your Own Device in room: 25C on Tuesday, January 31, 2017: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM.



This session will explore the state of the residential IoT market, standardization of IoT platforms, BYOD utility programs, the role of open standards, lessons learned and reflections from utilities deploying these programs.

WHO: The following OpenADR members will feature their OpenADR solutions:

BPL Global to showcase Connected Energy™ a high-definition (HD) Demand Management solution for Residential Direct Load Control (DLC), Smart Thermostat control, DER control, and Irrigation Load Control with OpenADR interoperability.

to showcase Connected Energy™ a high-definition (HD) Demand Management solution for Residential Direct Load Control (DLC), Smart Thermostat control, DER control, and Irrigation Load Control with OpenADR interoperability. Gridwiz will highlight their OpenADR solution on its two main systems; Gridwiz EMS (GEMS) and Gridwiz PMS (GPMS). For over 3 years, GEMS and GPMS are successfully operated in Korean DR market and worldwide.

will highlight their OpenADR solution on its two main systems; Gridwiz EMS (GEMS) and Gridwiz PMS (GPMS). For over 3 years, GEMS and GPMS are successfully operated in Korean DR market and worldwide. QualityLogic will demonstrate automated test tools for interoperability and certification, and discuss training workshops for OpenADR, IEEE 2030.5 and IEC 61850. QualityLogic will also highlight its testing services for pilot and demonstration integration.

will demonstrate automated test tools for interoperability and certification, and discuss training workshops for OpenADR, IEEE 2030.5 and IEC 61850. QualityLogic will also highlight its testing services for pilot and demonstration integration. Zen Ecosystems: will showcase Zen HQ, their energy management system designed for the unique needs of businesses and utilities to provide insights and control over multi-site commercial energy usage, cost-effective DR kW Enablement ($50 per kW in the Small & Mid-Market sites), while delivering the fastest payback on the market.

WHEN: Jan. 31-Feb. 2, San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA

WHERE: OpenADR Member Pavilion booth #3238

NOTE: OpenADR executives and exhibiting members will be available for press meetings.

About the OpenADR Alliance

The OpenADR Alliance fosters the development, adoption, and compliance of the Open Automated Demand Response (OpenADR) standard through collaboration, education, training, testing, and certification. The OpenADR Alliance is open to all interested stakeholders interested in accelerating the adoption of the OpenADR standard for price- and reliability-based demand response. More information can be obtained at http://www.openadr.org/