Media Advisory: OpenADR Alliance to Showcase OpenADR Based Solutions and Ecosystem Throughout DistribuTECH 2017

SOURCE: OpenADR Alliance
January 18, 2017 11:00 ET
MORGAN HILL, CA--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) -
WHAT:
WHO: The following OpenADR members will feature their OpenADR solutions:
WHEN: Jan. 31-Feb. 2, San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA
WHERE: OpenADR Member Pavilion booth #3238
NOTE: OpenADR executives and exhibiting members will be available for press meetings.
About the OpenADR AllianceThe OpenADR Alliance fosters the development, adoption, and compliance of the Open Automated Demand Response (OpenADR) standard through collaboration, education, training, testing, and certification. The OpenADR Alliance is open to all interested stakeholders interested in accelerating the adoption of the OpenADR standard for price- and reliability-based demand response. More information can be obtained at http://www.openadr.org/
Contact:Shannon MayetteOpenADR Alliance602.882.4733Shannon@openadr.org
Contact:Shannon MayetteOpenADR Alliance602.882.4733Shannon@openadr.org
See all RSS Newsfeeds