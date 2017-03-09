Media Advisory: OSSTF/FEESO Student Achievement Awards 2017

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - On Saturday March 11, at 1:30 p.m. at the annual meeting of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF/FEESO), students from across Ontario will be honoured for their outstanding abilities and creativity as provincial winners of the Student Achievement Awards in honour of Marion Drysdale.

For thirty years, the Student Achievement Awards have been one of Ontario's most prestigious awards celebrating the artistic and academic creations of students in public high schools. Any Ontario public high school student may enter work into one of eight categories and submissions are judged on school, district, regional and provincial levels. The eight provincial winners are brought to Toronto to receive their awards at the OSSTF/FEESO annual general meeting and they are featured in a twenty-minute video. Each provincial winner also receives a cash award of $1,000.

This year's theme, Mirror Mirror... inspired students to explore the topic through prose, poetry, painting and video.

OSSTF/FEESO President Paul Elliott will present awards to the following:

Prose and Poetry Division

Category A1-Intermediate, 9-10 Academic

Nader Elshawish, Westminster Secondary School, District 11, Thames Valley

Category A2-Intermediate, 9-10 Applied/Essential

Nick Boudreau, North Hastings High School, District 29, Hastings-Prince Edward

Category A3-Senior, 11-12 University

Grace Sabutsch, Belle River District High School, District 9, Greater Essex

Category A4-Senior, 11-12 College/ Workplace

Danni Maxwell, Bayridge Secondary School, District 27, Limestone

Category A5-French

Isabelle Dufour, Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute, District 26, Upper Canada

Creative Division

Category B1-Visual Arts, Intermediate, 9-10

Allaura Langford, Peterborough Alternative Continuing Education at PCVS, District 14, Kawartha Pine Ridge

Category B2-Visual Arts, Senior, 11-12

Myshalla Grant, Geraldton Composite High School, District 6B Superior North

Category B3-Digital Arts, 9-12

Kirsten Rowe and Colby Koopman, Ajax High School, District 13, Durham

TELEVISION NEWS PRODUCERS PLEASE NOTE:

The Student Achievement Awards ceremony features a professionally produced twenty-minute video about the students and their winning submissions. Please contact the OSSTF/FEESO provincial office to order a copy.

OSSTF/FEESO, founded in 1919, has 60,000 members across Ontario. They include public high school teachers, occasional teachers, educational assistants, continuing education teachers and instructors, early childhood educators, psychologists, secretaries, speech-language pathologists, social workers, plant support personnel, university support staff, and many others in education.