April 20, 2017 10:30 ET

Media Advisory: Ottawa March for Science

Photo opportunity

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Scientists and science supporters will gather at Parliament Hill on April 22nd at 11 am to participate in the Ottawa March for Science. This rally is one of over 500 events happening around the world, in the largest demonstration of support for open and independent science in history. These marches are a collective response to the Trump administration's unprecedented attacks on American science and scientists.

WHAT: Ottawa March for Science
WHEN: Saturday April 22nd at 11 am
WHERE: Parliament Hill
WHO: Speakers include Dr. Katie Gibbs, Executive Director of Evidence for Democracy, Debi Daviau, President of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada, Dr. Kin Chan, American scientist and Assistant Professor at University of Ottawa, Dr. Jeremy Kerr, President of the Canadian Society for Ecology and Evolution and professor at University of Ottawa, Catherine Abreu, Executive Director of the Climate Action Network, and James Compton, President of the Canadian Association of University Teachers.

