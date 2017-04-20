Media Advisory: Ottawa March for Science

April 20, 2017 10:30 ET
Photo opportunity
OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Scientists and science supporters will gather at Parliament Hill on April 22nd at 11 am to participate in the Ottawa March for Science. This rally is one of over 500 events happening around the world, in the largest demonstration of support for open and independent science in history. These marches are a collective response to the Trump administration's unprecedented attacks on American science and scientists.
Media Contact:Dr. Katie Gibbskatie@evidencefordemocracy.caJohanne Fillion613-228-6310, ext 4953 or 613-883-4900 (cell)Jfillion@pipsc.caTo schedule interviews, please contact:Dr. Stephanne Taylor(613) 519 - 6001stephanne@evidencefordemocracy.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds