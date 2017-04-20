Media Advisory: Ottawa March for Science

Photo opportunity

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Scientists and science supporters will gather at Parliament Hill on April 22nd at 11 am to participate in the Ottawa March for Science. This rally is one of over 500 events happening around the world, in the largest demonstration of support for open and independent science in history. These marches are a collective response to the Trump administration's unprecedented attacks on American science and scientists.