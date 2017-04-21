Media Advisory: Ottawa Scientists 'March for Science' on Parliament Hill, Joining Largest Science Demonstration in History

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - Scientists, science enthusiasts, and science supporters will gather tomorrow on Parliament Hill at 11 am to rally in support of Canadian and international science. They are joining hundreds of thousands of people marching in over 500 cities around the world, in the largest coordinated demonstration of support for open and independent science in history. The March for Science was sparked by the massive funding cuts, communication restrictions, and restructuring efforts undertaken by the Trump administration in the United States, particularly against federal science agencies. Ottawa residents stand in solidarity with the American scientific community in opposing these attacks on science.

Speakers include: Elder Annie Smith St-Georges, Dr. Katie Gibbs, Executive Director of Evidence for Democracy, Debi Daviau, President of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada, Dr. Kin Chan, American scientist and Assistant Professor at University of Ottawa, Dr. Jeremy Kerr, President of the Canadian Society for Ecology and Evolution and professor at University of Ottawa, Catherine Abreu, Executive Director of the Climate Action Network, Dr. Kristin Baetz, President of the Canadian Society for Molecular Biosciences and professor at the University of Ottawa, and James Compton, President of the Canadian Association of University Teachers.

"The March for Science celebrates our shared passion for science, and showing that science matters not just to scientists but to all Canadians," said Katie Gibbs, Executive Director of Evidence for Democracy, "we know too well the damage that can be done by an anti-science political agenda, but also know that positive change is possible when scientists come together with their community."

"Our members stand in solidarity with our U.S. colleagues in the fight for scientific integrity," said Debi Daviau, President of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC), which represents over 15,000 government scientists. "The enormous cuts to federal government science made by the previous government are far from restored and should serve as a warning against the even worse impact of proposed U.S. cuts. Science knows no borders. And while the world may need more Canada, it also needs more science."

WHAT: Ottawa March for Science

WHEN: Saturday April 22nd at 11 am

WHERE: Parliament Hill

Note: Ottawa March for Science Facebook Page is available at https://www.facebook.com/events/752580948227384/