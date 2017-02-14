Media Advisory: Pacific North Coast Integrated Management Area (PNCIMA) Plan Officially Endorsed by All Planning Partners

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 14, 2017) - The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, together with the MLA for West Vancouver-Sea-to-Sky Jordan Sturdy; Chief Marilyn Slett, President of Coastal First Nations; and Bruce Watkinson, Gitxaala Nation Fisheries Director of the North Coast Skeena First Nations Stewardship Society, will jointly announce the Pacific North Coast Integrated Management Area (PNCIMA) Plan. Minister LeBlanc and the PNCIMA planning partners will provide important information on the Plan and its relation to other ocean initiatives along the Pacific North Coast.

Media are invited to attend the event. After the announcement, there will be an opportunity for media to ask questions away from the podium.

Date: February 15, 2017 Time: 9:00am Location: Waterview Vancouver 2nd floor - 1661 Granville Street Vancouver, BC V6Z 1N3

