Media Advisory: Parliamentary Secretary Ginette Petitpas Taylor to Make an Announcement About the Joseph Doiron House

DIEPPE, NEW BRUNSWICK--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament (Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe), will announce funding for the Joseph Doiron House on Friday. She will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Friday, March 3, 2017 TIME: 10:00 a.m. PLACE: Joseph Doiron House 1150 Amirault Street Dieppe, New Brunswick

