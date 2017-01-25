News Room
Department of Canadian Heritage

Department of Canadian Heritage

January 25, 2017 15:09 ET

Media Advisory: Parliamentary Secretary Lauzon to address the 2017 Sport for Life Canadian Summit

GATINEAU, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) - Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, on behalf of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, will address the 2017 Sport for Life Canadian Summit, on Thursday.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Thursday, January 26, 2017
TIME:
1:50 p.m.
PLACE:
Hilton Lac-Leamy
3 Boulevard du Casino
Gatineau, Quebec

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Flickr.

Contact Information

  • Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough
    Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities
    819-934-1122

    Media Relations
    Canadian Heritage
    819-994-9101
    1-866-569-6155
    pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

News Room
 