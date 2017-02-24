Media Advisory: Parliamentary Secretary Sean Casey to Make an Announcement About Canada 150 and the Black Cultural Society of PEI

CHARLOTTETOWN, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament (Charlottetown), will make an announcement on Monday about Canada 150 and the Black Cultural Society of PEI. Mr. Casey will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Monday, February 27, 2017 TIME: 4:30 p.m. PLACE: W.A. Murphy Student Centre University of Prince Edward Island 550 University Avenue Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

