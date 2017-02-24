Media Advisory: Parliamentary Secretary Sean Casey to Make an Announcement About Canada 150 and the Black Cultural Society of PEI

February 24, 2017 09:00 ET
CHARLOTTETOWN, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament (Charlottetown), will make an announcement on Monday about Canada 150 and the Black Cultural Society of PEI. Mr. Casey will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
Stay Connected
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Pierre-Olivier HerbertPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Canadian Heritage819-997-7788Media RelationsCanadian Heritage819-994-91011-866-569-6155pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds