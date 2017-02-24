News Room
February 24, 2017 09:00 ET

Media Advisory: Parliamentary Secretary Sean Casey to Make an Announcement About Canada 150 and the Black Cultural Society of PEI

CHARLOTTETOWN, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament (Charlottetown), will make an announcement on Monday about Canada 150 and the Black Cultural Society of PEI. Mr. Casey will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Monday, February 27, 2017
TIME:
4:30 p.m.
PLACE:
W.A. Murphy Student Centre
University of Prince Edward Island
550 University Avenue
Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

Contact Information

  • Pierre-Olivier Herbert
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
    819-997-7788

    Media Relations
    Canadian Heritage
    819-994-9101
    1-866-569-6155
    pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

