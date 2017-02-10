News Room
Department of Canadian Heritage

Department of Canadian Heritage

February 10, 2017 10:40 ET

Media Advisory: Parliamentary Secretary Stephane Lauzon to Attend the Canada Games Flag Relay

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 10, 2017) - Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary for Sport and Persons with Disabilities, will be in Québec City on Saturday to attend the Canada Games 50th Anniversary Celebration. He will be present on behalf of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Saturday, February 11, 2017
TIME:
10:00 a.m.
PLACE:
Québec City Hall
2 des Jardins Street
Québec City, Quebec

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Flickr.

Contact Information

News Room
 