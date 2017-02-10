Media Advisory: Parliamentary Secretary Stephane Lauzon to Attend the Canada Games Flag Relay

February 10, 2017 10:40 ET
QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 10, 2017) - Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary for Sport and Persons with Disabilities, will be in Québec City on Saturday to attend the Canada Games 50th Anniversary Celebration. He will be present on behalf of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
Ashley MichnowskiPress SecretaryOffice of the Honourable Carla QualtroughMinister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities613-697-8016ashley.michnowski@canada.caMedia RelationsCanadian Heritage819-994-91011-866-569-6155pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
