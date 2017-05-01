Media Advisory - Paychex | IHS Markit to Launch Small Business Employment Watch on Tuesday, May 2, 2017

ROCHESTER, NY--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) -

What: The monthly Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch will launch on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The report combines the existing Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Jobs Index, which reports the level of and changes in employment growth, with the new Small Business Wage Report, which reports earnings and hours and their associated growth rates.

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Employment Watch will be released monthly, on the Tuesday immediately prior to the monthly BLS report.

About the Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch

The Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch is released each month by Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of payroll, human resource, insurance, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small-to medium-sized businesses, and IHS Markit, a world leader in critical information, analytics, and expertise. Focused exclusively on small business, the monthly report offers analysis of national employment and wage trends, as well as examines regional, state, metro, and industry sector activity. Drawing from the payroll data of approximately 350,000 Paychex clients, this powerful tool delivers real-time insights into the small business trends driving the U.S. economy.

