Department of Canadian Heritage

January 31, 2017 09:00 ET

Media Advisory-Photo Opportunity: See How Confederation Park Is Transformed into Winterlude's Crystal Garden

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 31, 2017) - The Department of Canadian Heritage is inviting members of the media to a photo opportunity in Confederation Park on Wednesday. Media representatives will have the opportunity for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the park prior to its opening. Spokespersons from Canadian Heritage, as well as ice sculptors in action and Winterlude partners, will be on hand for interviews.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Wednesday, February 1, 2017
TIME: 11:00 a.m.
PLACE: Colonel By Fountain
Confederation Park
Laurier Avenue West
Ottawa, Ontario

