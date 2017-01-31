Media Advisory-Photo Opportunity: See How Confederation Park Is Transformed into Winterlude's Crystal Garden

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 31, 2017) - The Department of Canadian Heritage is inviting members of the media to a photo opportunity in Confederation Park on Wednesday. Media representatives will have the opportunity for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the park prior to its opening. Spokespersons from Canadian Heritage, as well as ice sculptors in action and Winterlude partners, will be on hand for interviews.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 TIME: 11:00 a.m. PLACE: Colonel By Fountain Confederation Park Laurier Avenue West Ottawa, Ontario

