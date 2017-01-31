Media Advisory-Photo Opportunity: See How Confederation Park Is Transformed into Winterlude's Crystal Garden

January 31, 2017 09:00 ET
OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 31, 2017) - The Department of Canadian Heritage is inviting members of the media to a photo opportunity in Confederation Park on Wednesday. Media representatives will have the opportunity for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the park prior to its opening. Spokespersons from Canadian Heritage, as well as ice sculptors in action and Winterlude partners, will be on hand for interviews.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
Stay Connected
Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Flickr.
For more information (media only):Pierre-Olivier HerbertPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Canadian Heritage819-997-7788Media RelationsCanadian Heritage819-994-91011-866-569-6155pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds