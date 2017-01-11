News Room
Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada

Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada

January 11, 2017 15:09 ET

Media Advisory: PIPSC President Debi Daviau to Speak on Ongoing Phoenix Pay Problems

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 11, 2017) - Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) President Debi Daviau will hold a press conference tomorrow on Parliament Hill about the Phoenix pay system's ongoing problems and outline a key demand of the government.

When: January 12, 2017, 11:30 am
Where: Charles Lynch Room, 130S, Centre Block

PIPSC represents some 55,000 public-sector scientists and other professionals across the country, most of them employed by the federal government.

Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter (@pipsc_ipfpc)

Contact Information

  • Johanne Fillion
    (613) 228-6310 ext 4953 (office)
    (613) 883-4900 (cell.)
    jfillion@pipsc.ca

News Room
 