Media Advisory: PIPSC President Debi Daviau to Speak on Ongoing Phoenix Pay Problems

Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 11, 2017) - Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) President Debi Daviau will hold a press conference tomorrow on Parliament Hill about the Phoenix pay system's ongoing problems and outline a key demand of the government.

When: January 12, 2017, 11:30 am Where: Charles Lynch Room, 130S, Centre Block

PIPSC represents some 55,000 public-sector scientists and other professionals across the country, most of them employed by the federal government.

