Media Advisory: Premier's legal troubles continue

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 20, 2017) - CUPE Ontario president Fred Hahn and Goldblatt Partners lawyer Steven Shrybman will hold a press conference Thursday morning to outline the details of further legal action against the Premier over the sale of Hydro One.

"This case is about more than the sale of Hydro One," says Hahn. "It's about the government's responsibility to act in the best interest of its citizens. When a government abandons that responsibility, and does so to the benefit of their political party, they must be held accountable."

WHAT: Details of further legal action against the Premier and Ministers of Energy and Finance.

WHERE: Queen's Park Media Studio

WHEN: Thursday, September 21, 2017, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

WHO: Fred Hahn, CUPE Ontario President and Steven Shrybman, Goldblatt Partners LLP

Shrybman will provide details on issues for appeal.

