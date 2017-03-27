News Room
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
Government of Nova Scotia

Government of Nova Scotia

March 27, 2017 10:15 ET

Media Advisory: Preserving Social Housing

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, along with Joachim Stroink, MLA for Halifax Chebucto on behalf of the Honourable Joanne Bernard, Minister of Community Services and Minister responsible for Housing Nova Scotia, will be announcing funding.

Date: March 28, 2017
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Mulgrave Park Caring and Learning Centre
57 Jarvis Lane
Halifax, NS

Contact Information

News Room
 