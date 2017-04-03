Media Advisory: President of striking workers at the Canadian Hearing Society will visit the picket line on Monday

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - On the day marking exactly four weeks on strike, the president of CUPE Local 2073, Stacey Connor, will visit the picket line outside the Canadian Hearing Society (CHS) Headquarters.

The workers have been on strike since March 6th. Talks broke off on Saturday night after four days of bargaining.

"Despite every effort to secure a fair contract, we are still faced with an employer that wants to strip us of basic collective agreement rights and benefits," said Connor. "The CHS would rather keep people out on a picket line - would rather rob the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community of the services it relies on - than come to the table prepared to sign a decent contract. Well, I'll be there to tell my members in Toronto, we are not there to give away their rights. And to our many, many friends in the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community, I want to say thank you for your continued support. We are fighting for the services you need and value, too."

CUPE 2073 represents 227 counsellors, literacy instructors, audiologists, speech language pathologists, interpreters/interpreter trainers, clerical support, program coordinators, program assistants, information technology specialists and other staff at 24 Canadian Hearing Society offices across Ontario.