Media Advisory: Press Conference to call for an end of delays in updating Ontario employment and labour laws

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - The Ontario Federation of Labour and the Fight for $15 and Fairness are holding a pre-budget press conference at the Queen's Park Media Studio on Tuesday, April 25 at 9:30 a.m. to lay out what the Ontario government can do in its upcoming budget to stop the rise of precarious work in Ontario, and ensure that all jobs in Ontario are decent jobs.

They will call for action this year to create an economy built on decent work through legislation that will help raise the bar for all Ontario workers, with the Special Advisors making the recommendations in the Changing Workplaces Review public in May.

Where: Queen's Park Media Studio When: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 9:30 a.m. Who: Chris Buckley, President, Ontario Federation of Labour Pam Frache, Provincial Coordinator of the Fight for $15 and Fairness Dr. Kate Hayman, Decent Work and Health Network

For information on OFL priorities in the Changing Workplaces Review, please visit: http://www.makeitfair.ca/priorities.

For information on the Fight for $15 and Fairness demands, please visit: http://15andfairness.org/demands/.

The OFL's www.MakeItFair.ca campaign takes on issues of inequality in the workforce, and coincides with the province's "Changing Workplaces Review." The campaign gives voice to unions' demands for across-the-board changes to the Employment Standards Act and the Labour Relations Act that would improve standards for every worker and make it easier for them to join a union.

The Fight for $15 & Fairness is a campaign supported by community, labour, student and faith groups across Ontario, calling for sweeping reform to employment and labour laws. Central in the campaign is the demand for a $15 minimum wage for all workers, regardless of age, student status, job or area of work. For more information, visit 15andfairness.org or follow @fairwagesnow.

OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter.