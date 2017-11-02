Media Advisory Reminder: Environment Ministers to meet in Vancouver, British Columbia

WINNIPEG, MB--(Marketwired - November 02, 2017) - The Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment (CCME) will meet in Vancouver, BC on Friday November 3, 2017 to discuss air quality and climate change.

CCME is made up of environment ministers from each of the provinces and territories and the Government of Canada. The current president of CCME, the Honourable George Heyman, British Columbia's Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy,will host the meeting, which will be held at the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre.

There will be a photo opportunity for members of the media at 3:15 pm PDT on November 3, 2017 in the Pavilion Ballroom (3rd Floor, North Tower). At the close of the meeting on Friday, November 3, 2017 at 3:45 pm PDT, CCME will issue a communiqué and hold a news conference, in the Junior Ballroom C. The Junior Ballroom C will be available as a working room for journalists after noon.

Members of the media, including journalists from outside of British Columbia, may join the news conference in person or via teleconference call. Online registration is available at www.scicsonline.ca (PIN 835477). Registrations should be submitted no later than noon November 3, 2017. Registration enquiries may be directed to Kimberly Maisonneuve (kimberly.maisonneuve@scics.ca, 613 292-6809). To join the news conference via teleconference, dial 1-866-206-0153, passcode 9538226#

The final communiqué will be posted on the CCME website (ccme.ca) as soon as it is available on November 3.

Further details on CCME are available at www.ccme.ca.

(Également offert en français)