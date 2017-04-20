News Room
Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

April 20, 2017 09:02 ET

Media Advisory - REMINDER: Ministers Brison and Hussen to make an important announcement on diversity in the federal public service

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - The President of the Treasury Board, the Honourable Scott Brison, and the Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, will make an important announcement regarding diversity in the federal public services. They will be available to answer questions from the media immediately following the announcement.

The event will be livestreamed at: https://ryecast.ryerson.ca/37/live/1604.aspx

DATE April 20, 2017
Time 11:00 a.m.
Location 341 Yonge Street
Ryerson University Student Learning Centre
DMZ Sandbox (3rd Floor)
Toronto, ON

Contact Information

  • Jean-Luc Ferland
    Press Secretary
    Office of the President of the Treasury Board
    613-369-3163

    Media Relations
    Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat
    613-369-9400
    media@tbs-sct.gc.ca

