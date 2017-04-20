Media Advisory - REMINDER: Ministers Brison and Hussen to make an important announcement on diversity in the federal public service

April 20, 2017 09:02 ET
OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - The President of the Treasury Board, the Honourable Scott Brison, and the Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, will make an important announcement regarding diversity in the federal public services. They will be available to answer questions from the media immediately following the announcement.
The event will be livestreamed at: https://ryecast.ryerson.ca/37/live/1604.aspx
Jean-Luc FerlandPress SecretaryOffice of the President of the Treasury Board613-369-3163Media RelationsTreasury Board of Canada Secretariat613-369-9400media@tbs-sct.gc.ca
