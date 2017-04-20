Media Advisory - REMINDER: Ministers Brison and Hussen to make an important announcement on diversity in the federal public service

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - The President of the Treasury Board, the Honourable Scott Brison, and the Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, will make an important announcement regarding diversity in the federal public services. They will be available to answer questions from the media immediately following the announcement.

The event will be livestreamed at: https://ryecast.ryerson.ca/37/live/1604.aspx

DATE April 20, 2017 Time 11:00 a.m. Location 341 Yonge Street Ryerson University Student Learning Centre DMZ Sandbox (3rd Floor) Toronto, ON

Follow us on Twitter: @TBS_Canada.