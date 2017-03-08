Media Advisory/Report Release: A Billion Dollar Gut Check: Assessing the Value of Over-the-Counter Medicines to Canadian Healthcare

March 08, 2017 09:00 ET
OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - Join the Economic Club of Canada for a report by the Conference Board of Canada's Vice President, Public Policy, Louis Theriault, who will discuss compelling new data examining what happens when prescription medicines are switched to over-the-counter (OTC) status.
By looking at just three categories, the study identified significant cost savings due to reduced doctor visits, improved labour productivity, and lower drug costs. An interactive armchair discussion will follow the presentation aimed at discussing the implications for Canadians, primary care, public and private drug plans, employers and the broader economy.
WHAT: A report by the Conference Board of Canada's discussing compelling new data examining what happens when prescription medicines are switched to over-the-counter (OTC) status.
To confirm attendance or for more informationabout the event, please contact:Natasha MoranoThe Economic Club of CanadaC: 613.282.4432morano@economicclub.caMarie-France MacKinnonManager of CommunicationsConsumer Health Products CanadaC: 613.725.5805MF.Mackinnon@chpcanada.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds