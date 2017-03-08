Media Advisory/Report Release: A Billion Dollar Gut Check: Assessing the Value of Over-the-Counter Medicines to Canadian Healthcare

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - Join the Economic Club of Canada for a report by the Conference Board of Canada's Vice President, Public Policy, Louis Theriault, who will discuss compelling new data examining what happens when prescription medicines are switched to over-the-counter (OTC) status.

By looking at just three categories, the study identified significant cost savings due to reduced doctor visits, improved labour productivity, and lower drug costs. An interactive armchair discussion will follow the presentation aimed at discussing the implications for Canadians, primary care, public and private drug plans, employers and the broader economy.

WHO: Louis Thériault Vice-President, Public Policy - Conference Board of Canada Gerry Harrington Vice President, Policy & Regulatory Affairs - Consumer Health Products Canada Nardine Nakhla Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor - University of Waterloo Peter Lin Director, Primary Care Initiatives, Canadian Heart Research Centre Medical Director, LinCorp Medical Inc. Moderated by: Ms. Shannon MacDonald Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs - Johnson & Johnson Inc.

WHEN: Thursday, March 9th, 2017 7:15am: Registration begins 7:45am Event begins 9:00am: Event concludes