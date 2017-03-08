News Room
March 08, 2017 09:00 ET

Media Advisory/Report Release: A Billion Dollar Gut Check: Assessing the Value of Over-the-Counter Medicines to Canadian Healthcare

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - Join the Economic Club of Canada for a report by the Conference Board of Canada's Vice President, Public Policy, Louis Theriault, who will discuss compelling new data examining what happens when prescription medicines are switched to over-the-counter (OTC) status.

By looking at just three categories, the study identified significant cost savings due to reduced doctor visits, improved labour productivity, and lower drug costs. An interactive armchair discussion will follow the presentation aimed at discussing the implications for Canadians, primary care, public and private drug plans, employers and the broader economy.

WHO: Louis Thériault
Vice-President, Public Policy - Conference Board of Canada
Gerry Harrington
Vice President, Policy & Regulatory Affairs - Consumer Health Products Canada
Nardine Nakhla
Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor - University of Waterloo
Peter Lin
Director, Primary Care Initiatives, Canadian Heart Research Centre
Medical Director, LinCorp Medical Inc.
Moderated by:
Ms. Shannon MacDonald
Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs - Johnson & Johnson Inc.

WHAT: A report by the Conference Board of Canada's discussing compelling new data examining what happens when prescription medicines are switched to over-the-counter (OTC) status.

WHEN: Thursday, March 9th, 2017
7:15am: Registration begins
7:45am Event begins
9:00am: Event concludes
WHERE: The Chateau Laurier - Laurier Room, 1 Rideau Street, Ottawa

  • To confirm attendance or for more information
    about the event, please contact:
    Natasha Morano
    The Economic Club of Canada
    C: 613.282.4432
    morano@economicclub.ca

    Marie-France MacKinnon
    Manager of Communications
    Consumer Health Products Canada
    C: 613.725.5805
    MF.Mackinnon@chpcanada.ca

