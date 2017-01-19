Media Advisory: Safe, Affordable Housing Project for Families and Seniors Officially Opens in Transcona

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - Jan. 19, 2017) - Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, along with the Honourable Scott Fielding, Minister of Families, will participate in the official opening of a new affordable housing development for seniors and families in Winnipeg.

Date: January 20, 2017 Time: 11:00 a.m. Location: 440 Chrislind Street Winnipeg (Manitoba)