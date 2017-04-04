Media Advisory: Sault Ste. Marie labour and community allies to hold solidarity rally for striking CUPE 2073 members

SAULT STE. MARIE, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - Public and private sector unions in Sault Ste. Marie will join with community allies tomorrow for a solidarity rally and luncheon in support of striking members of Local 2073 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE 2073).

Organized by the Sault Ste. Marie Labour Council and the local CUPE District Council, the rally will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., outside the Sault Ste. Marie offices of the Canadian Hearing Society, located at 130 Queen Street.

Municipal Councillor Joe Krmpotich is also expected to attend tomorrow's event.

Media wishing to cover this event are encouraged to contact Kevin Wilson, CUPE Communications, at 416-821-6641.

CUPE 2073 represents 227 counsellors, literacy instructors, audiologists, speech language pathologists, interpreters/interpreter trainers, clerical support, program coordinators, program assistants, information technology specialists and other staff at 24 Canadian Hearing Society offices across Ontario. They have been on strike since March 6.