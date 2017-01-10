Media Advisory: Screening of The Pass System to be held at Library and Archives Canada

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 10, 2017) - Library and Archives Canada and the University of Ottawa invite you to a screening of the documentary The Pass System.

The Pass System illuminates Canada's hidden history of racial segregation. For over 60 years, the Canadian government often denied Indigenous Peoples the basic freedom to leave their reserves without a pass.

Cree, Saulteaux, Dene, Ojibwe and Blackfoot Elders of the Prairies describe living under and resisting the system, and link experiences to the present day.

Acclaimed Cree actor and activist Tantoo Cardinal narrates this investigative look into a little-known aspect of Canadian history.

A panel discussion with director Alex Williams and other special guests will follow the screening.

Media are cordially invited to attend this screening.

The details are as follows: