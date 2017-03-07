Media Advisory: Seventh annual Teaching Matters' Rohatyn Prize open for applications from March 6 - May 12; $25,000 will go to winning public school

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) -

What: The Elizabeth Rohatyn Prize for Schools Where Teaching Matters supports initiatives that help teachers lead, learn, and thrive. The selection process includes voting by the public and a distinguished panel of judges.

When: The application period runs from March 6th through May 12th, and the award will be presented on July 19th at the Harvard Club in New York City.

Who and Where: Public schools within a 100 mile radius of New York City are eligible. In the last six years, winners have used the award for worthy school based initiatives including: establishing mentorship; supporting "model teacher" initiatives; and fueling collaboration across their buildings.

How: Please check http://teachingmatters.org/rohatyn/index.html for the application and information.

Why: Research shows that teachers are the single-most important school-based factor for student success. Teaching Matters' late founder Elizabeth Rohatyn established the prize to recognize leadership dedicated to teachers' professional growth, and foster sharing of replicable strategies that elevate student learning.

Teaching Matters is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing teacher effectiveness, one of the most critical factors in student success. Our services transform how educators work together at urban public schools, helping the most effective teachers develop the skills they need to lead their peers and drive school-wide improvement. We also partner with school leadership to create a work environment that equips teachers to succeed in the classroom. From nearly 20 years of working in New York City's public schools, we've developed an understanding of realistic and lasting ways to improve student outcomes, and we're committed to real, measurable results. Visit www.teachingmatters.org to learn more about how we're making a difference for students and teachers at public schools.