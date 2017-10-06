Media Advisory: Signs Honouring Danille Kerpan To Be Unveiled on Third Anniversary of Impaired Driving Crash Which Claimed Her Life

BLADWORTH, SK--(Marketwired - October 06, 2017) - New road signs honouring the memory of impaired driving victim Danille Kerpan will be unveiled this Tuesday, October 10 -- the third anniversary of the crash that tragically claimed her life.

Danille's parents, Melanie and Allan Kerpan will join The Honourable Joe Hargrave, Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Government Insurance, and MADD Canada for the sign unveiling ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.

Media are invited to attend the sign unveiling and hear from special guests.

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2017 Time: 2 p.m. Location: Townline Road, 1 kilometre east of Highway 11, near Bladworth, Saskatchewan Special Guests: Melanie and Allan Kerpan The Honourable Joe Hargrave, Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Government Insurance Andrew Murie, MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer Steve Sullivan, MADD Canada Director of Victim Services

Two signs will be permanently installed near the location of the 2014 crash which killed Danille, on Townline Road, south of Bladworth in Saskatchewan.

Roadside memorial signs are a powerful and lasting way to honour victims and to remind motorists about the tragic consequences of impaired driving. MADD Canada thanks the Kerpan family for their courage, and the Government of Saskatchewan for its leadership in establishing this roadside memorial for victims of impaired driving.