March 02, 2017 12:38 ET

MEDIA ADVISORY: Stk'emlúpsemc te Secwépemc Nation - Ajax Proposed Mine Decision Release

KAMLOOPS, BC--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - The Stk'emlúpsemc te Secwépemc Nation ("SSN") has taken a historic step in self-determination through conducting our own independent assessment of the KGHM-Ajax Mine Project in accordance with SSN laws and governance, and which respect our SSN cultural perspectives, knowledge and history. We are occupying the Environmental Assessment field with Secwepemc Laws, governance, traditional knowledge and process. We will be sharing the outcome of this significant exercise in self-governance with our two communities and the greater public.

Media are invited to witness and record the Decision Release as well as interview key people at the wrap up end of formal programing at noon

Saturday March 4, 2016
10:30 am - 1:00 pm
Moccasin Square Gardens
357-345 Chief Alex Thomas Way, Kamloops BC

Available for Interview:

  • Stk'emlúpsemc te Secwépemc Nation (SSN) Spokespeople
    The two chiefs from SSN are the spokespeople for their nations as well as the SSN Review process for the KGHM-Ajax proposed mine
    • Chief Fred Seymour, Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc
    • Acting Chief Terry Deneault, Skeetchestn
  • SSN Process, Secwepemc Law, Land Use Knowledge and History
    • Jeanette Jules, Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc Councillor
    • Marshall Gonzales, Skeetchestn Councillor

Backgrounder Resources

Short video of process: https://vimeo.com/194534066

4-page intro: http://stkemlups.ca/files/2013/11/SSN_4Pager-v13-12.02-WEB.pdf

Embedded Video Available: https://vimeo.com/194534066

