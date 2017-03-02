MEDIA ADVISORY: Stk'emlúpsemc te Secwépemc Nation - Ajax Proposed Mine Decision Release

SOURCE: Stk’emlupsemc te Secwepemc Nation (SSN)
March 02, 2017 12:38 ET
KAMLOOPS, BC--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - The Stk'emlúpsemc te Secwépemc Nation ("SSN") has taken a historic step in self-determination through conducting our own independent assessment of the KGHM-Ajax Mine Project in accordance with SSN laws and governance, and which respect our SSN cultural perspectives, knowledge and history. We are occupying the Environmental Assessment field with Secwepemc Laws, governance, traditional knowledge and process. We will be sharing the outcome of this significant exercise in self-governance with our two communities and the greater public.
Media are invited to witness and record the Decision Release as well as interview key people at the wrap up end of formal programing at noon
Short video of process: https://vimeo.com/194534066
4-page intro: http://stkemlups.ca/files/2013/11/SSN_4Pager-v13-12.02-WEB.pdf
SSN Media Contact: Racelle Kooy Mobile: 250-267-7782 Email: racelle@stkemlupsemc.ca
SSN Project Assessment Process for KGHM Ajax, Kamloops BC