April 20, 2017 15:13 ET

Media Advisory: Support for Victims of Domestic Violence

AMHERST, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Bill Casey, Member of Parliament for Cumberland - Colchester, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, along with Terry Farrell, MLA for Cumberland North on behalf of the Honourable Joanne Bernard, Minister of Community Services and Minister responsible for Housing Nova Scotia, will be announcing funding.

Date: April 21, 2017
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Christ Church Parish Hall
5 Lawrence Street
Amherst, NS

