Media Advisory: Support from the Government of Canada to five highly innovative Quebec companies

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 27, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to a press conference during which the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will make an announcement regarding financial contributions to EddyFi NDT inc., Optel Vision inc., IngéniArts Technologies inc., Laserax inc. and Dizal inc.

Representatives from the companies will be on site to present their projects.

Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 Time: 1:00 p.m. Location: EddyFi NDT inc. 2800 Louis-Lumière St., Suite 100 Québec QC G1P 0A4

