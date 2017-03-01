Media Advisory: Support from the Government of Canada for the City of Gaspe

RIVIERE-AU-RENARD, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to a press conference during which the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, MP for Gaspésie-Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will make an announcement about the City of Gaspé.

Date: Thursday, March 2, 2017 Time: 2:00 p.m. Location: Centre Elias-Dufresne 55 Banc St. Rivière-au-Renard QC G4X 5E2

Stay connected

Follow us on Twitter @CanEconDev