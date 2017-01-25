Media Advisory: Taxpayers' Ombudsman available to media during outreach tour to Yukon and British Columbia

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) - Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsman

The Taxpayers' Ombudsman, Sherra Profit, is continuing a national outreach tour that is taking her to the Pacific region during the week of February 6, 2017. This tour is an opportunity to raise awareness about her role and how she can help resolve taxpayers' and benefit recipients' service-related issues with the Canada Revenue Agency.

One-on-one media interviews may be scheduled on the following dates:

Dates: Monday, February 6, 2017: Whitehorse, Yukon

Tuesday and Wednesday, February 7-8, 2017: Victoria, British Columbia

Thursday, February 9, 2017: Vancouver/Langley, British Columbia

