Media Advisory: Technical briefing on Phoenix pay system

January 24, 2017 15:09 ET
OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 24, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to a technical briefing on the latest steps taken to address issues with the Phoenix pay system.
Senior officials will deliver remarks and answer questions from the media.
Notes to editor / news director:
The phone number for joining the teleconference will be provided upon registration.
Media RelationsPublic Services and Procurement Canada819-420-5501media@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca
