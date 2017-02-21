Media Advisory: Technical briefing on tax preparation

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 21, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to a technical briefing that will focus on tax preparation for public servants. An update on Phoenix will be provided on March 8, 2017.

Date: February 22, 2017 Time: 11 a.m. (EST) Location: National Press Theatre 150 Wellington Street Ottawa, Ontario

Senior officials will deliver remarks and answer questions from the media.

Notes to editor / news director:

Media wishing to participate in the technical briefing by teleconference must register with Public Services and Procurement Canada's Media Relations Office at 819-420-5501.

The phone number for joining the teleconference will be provided upon registration.

Cameras are permitted.

