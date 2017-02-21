Media Advisory: Technical briefing on tax preparation

February 21, 2017 15:00 ET
OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 21, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to a technical briefing that will focus on tax preparation for public servants. An update on Phoenix will be provided on March 8, 2017.
Senior officials will deliver remarks and answer questions from the media.
Notes to editor / news director:
The phone number for joining the teleconference will be provided upon registration.
Media RelationsPublic Services and Procurement Canada819-420-5501media@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca
