Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

February 16, 2017 14:32 ET

Media Advisory: Technical Briefing on the Agricultural Sector Economic Outlook

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 16, 2017) - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada is set to release the 2017 Canadian Agricultural Outlook. The report provides a forecast of farm income in the agricultural sector for the previous and current calendar years (2016 and 2017), and looks ahead to longer term trends that could impact the agriculture sector.

Event
Technical briefing by departmental officials
Date
Friday, February 17, 2017
Time
1:00 p.m. (local time)
Location
By teleconference
Local / toll-free: 613-960-7526
(Canada/US) dial-in number(s): 877-413-4814
Passcode: 7361450

To receive an embargoed news release and copy of the report by email prior to the start of the briefing, please contact Media Relations to register in advance.

Contact Information

  • Media Relations
    Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
    Ottawa, Ontario
    613-773-7972
    1-866-345-7972

