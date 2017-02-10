Media Advisory: Tell the Ball Government there's no room for profit in seniors' care Rally February 13 in Corner Brook

CORNER BROOK, NEWFOUNDLAND--(Marketwired - Feb. 10, 2017) - On Monday February 13, members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) will be joined by friends and family to protest the Liberal Government's use of a 'so-called' public-private partnership (P3) to build a long-term care facility in Corner Brook.

WHEN: Monday, February 13 at 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Starting at the Lower Parking Lot at the Corner Brook Civic Centre (Pepsi Centre), protestors will march to 1 Canada Games Place.

WHO: Speakers will include Wayne Lucas, CUPE NL president; Ernest Green, CUPE member and chairperson of the Contracting Out and Privatization Committee; Donna Ryan, CUPE National staff representative; and long-term care workers from the region.

CUPE members are speaking up to defend public health care and seniors' care. We won't leave our seniors in homes run for profit by corporate landlords when we know the public option is better, affordable and transparent.

Let's heed the lessons of provincial governments in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec and Nova Scotia that have already learned the hard way that P3s are more expensive facilities than those that are built the traditional way.

We want the Ball Government to end the secrecy. Show us all the financial details before signing any contracts for the long term care facility in Corner Brook.

CUPE is calling on members of the public to contact their MHA and Al Hawkins, the minister of Transportation and Works, and tell them not to privatize the facility in Corner Brook with secret long-term P3 deals.