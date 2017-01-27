News Room
January 27, 2017 11:00 ET

Media Advisory: The Canada Revenue Agency and Revenu Quebec highlight commitment to client-focused service at tax time

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 27, 2017) - On Saturday, January 28, 2017, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, P.C. M.P., Minister of National Revenue, and Carlos J. Leitão, Quebec Minister of Finance, will address volunteers of the Volunteer Program/Community Volunteer Income Tax Program, which enables individuals and families with modest incomes and simple tax situations to maintain uninterrupted access to the benefits and credits for which they qualify.

Date
Saturday, January 28, 2017
Place
Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec - Vieux-Montréal
535 Viger Avenue East
Montréal, QC
Time
10:30 a.m. EST

