Media Advisory: The cavalry is coming to Saguenay

January 13, 2017 11:03 ET
Media representatives from the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region are invited to come meet armoured personnel from Valcartier and… from Gap, France, on January 16. This exchange will enable journalists to learn more about the know-how of these soldiers, who are passing through the region while on exercise.
Reporters interested in taking part in this media opportunity are asked to inform the Public Affairs Officer as soon as possible with the contact information below.
This activity takes place in the midst of a winter exercise held from January 12 to 21, 2017, which aims to share knowledge between some 40 soldiers from 12e Régiment blindé du Canada (Valcartier) and about 50 members of 4e régiment de chasseurs of the French Army (Gap, Hautes-Alpes, France). The training takes place mainly in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Capitale-Nationale (Quebec) regions.
Captain Mathieu DufourPublic Affairs Officer5th Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group418-844-5000, ext 4688 (during the week)mathieu.dufour@forces.gc.ca (at all times)
