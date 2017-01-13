Media Advisory: The cavalry is coming to Saguenay

VALCARTIER, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 13, 2017) -

Media representatives from the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region are invited to come meet armoured personnel from Valcartier and… from Gap, France, on January 16. This exchange will enable journalists to learn more about the know-how of these soldiers, who are passing through the region while on exercise.

When: Monday, January 16, 2017, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am (media opportunity)



Reporters will have an opportunity to chat with armoured personnel from Valcartier and the soldiers from Gap, in addition to observing the military weapons (ex: C7A2 Automatic Rifle), equipment (ex: Arctic tents) and vehicles (ex: military support vehicles) used during the training Where: Saguenay Armoury, 2578 Chemin de la Réserve, Saguenay (Chicoutimi district)

Reporters interested in taking part in this media opportunity are asked to inform the Public Affairs Officer as soon as possible with the contact information below.

This activity takes place in the midst of a winter exercise held from January 12 to 21, 2017, which aims to share knowledge between some 40 soldiers from 12e Régiment blindé du Canada (Valcartier) and about 50 members of 4e régiment de chasseurs of the French Army (Gap, Hautes-Alpes, France). The training takes place mainly in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Capitale-Nationale (Quebec) regions.