March 06, 2017 14:30 ET

Media Advisory: The Government of Canada to announce online service enhancements

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - On Tuesday, March 7, 2017, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, M.P., Minister of National Revenue, and the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, P.C., M.P., Minister of Family, Children and Social Development, will announce how the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to access and manage their tax and benefit information online.

Date Tuesday, March 7, 2017
Place House of Commons Foyer
Ottawa, ON
Time 12:30 p.m. (EST)

Contact Information

  • Chloe Luciani-Girouard
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of National Revenue
    613-995-2960

    Emilie Gauduchon-Campbell
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Families, Children and
    Social Development
    819-654-5546

    Media Relations
    Canada Revenue Agency
    613-952-9184

    Media Relations
    Employment and Social Development Canada
    819-994-5559

