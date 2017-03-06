Media Advisory: The Government of Canada to announce online service enhancements

March 06, 2017 14:30 ET
OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - On Tuesday, March 7, 2017, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, M.P., Minister of National Revenue, and the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, P.C., M.P., Minister of Family, Children and Social Development, will announce how the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to access and manage their tax and benefit information online.
Chloe Luciani-GirouardPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of National Revenue613-995-2960Emilie Gauduchon-CampbellPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Families, Children andSocial Development819-654-5546Media RelationsCanada Revenue Agency613-952-9184Media RelationsEmployment and Social Development Canada819-994-5559
See all RSS Newsfeeds