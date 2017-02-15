Media Advisory: The Government of Canada to Make Marine Conservation Announcement

February 15, 2017 14:00 ET
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 15, 2017) - The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, will make an important announcement related to Canada's marine conservation targets.
Media are invited to attend. Following the announcement, Minister LeBlanc will be available to answer questions from media.
