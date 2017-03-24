Media Advisory: The Governments of Canada and New Brunswick team up to help New Brunswickers with modest income

MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - On Sunday, March 26, 2017, Kamal Khera, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue, and the Honourable Ed Doherty, Minister responsible for the Economic and Social Inclusion Corporation and Poverty Reduction, will address volunteers at a Get Your Piece of the Money Pie super clinic in Moncton. Super clinics assist individuals and families with modest incomes and simple tax situations to maintain uninterrupted access to federal and provincial benefits and credits, file their tax forms, and access a number services such as obtaining Social Insurance Numbers for children and signing up for the Canada Learning Bond.

Date Sunday, March 26, 2017 Place Université de Moncton Jean-Cadieux Pavillion 41 Antonine-Maillet Ave Moncton, NB Time 9:30 a.m. (ADT)