Media Advisory: The Homeless Men of Welcome Hall Mission to Share a Special Thanksgiving Dinner With Alouettes Players

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 6, 2017) - Even though Welcome Hall Mission serves over 227,320 meals every year, it is always the Thanksgiving dinner with the Alouettes that strikes a special chord with the 350 homeless men served by the organization. Again this year, the players will trade their football uniforms for aprons and personally serve meals to Montreal's less fortunate. For many of these men, sharing a meal at Welcome Hall Mission will be the beginning of a new life as they start their transition back into the community.
To watch Sam Giguère touching testimonial on Welcome Hall Mission, visit: youtube.com/watch?v=U74M64b4YG0
About Welcome Hall Mission
Established in 1892, Welcome Hall Mission has become the largest doorway to help for Montrealers in need. Many programs are available to support the homeless, young single mothers, families, children and youth. Welcome Hall Mission gives them hope through concrete actions and effective solutions to help them improve their lives and reintegrate into society.
