Media Advisory: The Homeless Men of Welcome Hall Mission to Share a Special Thanksgiving Dinner With Alouettes Players

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 6, 2017) - Even though Welcome Hall Mission serves over 227,320 meals every year, it is always the Thanksgiving dinner with the Alouettes that strikes a special chord with the 350 homeless men served by the organization. Again this year, the players will trade their football uniforms for aprons and personally serve meals to Montreal's less fortunate. For many of these men, sharing a meal at Welcome Hall Mission will be the beginning of a new life as they start their transition back into the community.

WHEN: October 9, from 7 to 7:30 PM WHAT: Thanksgiving dinner served by the Alouettes players WHO: - Jean-Michel Paquette, Director of the Men's Mission at Welcome Hall Mission - Sam Watts, CEO of Welcome Hall Mission - Alouettes players : Samuel Giguère #35, Kyries Hebert #34, Nicolas Boulay #52, and Seydou Haidara #80, - Anthony Calvillo, Quarterbacks coach, Montreal Alouettes - Catherine Raiche, Assistant General Manager of Football Operations, Montreal Alouettes - Lorenzo Dellaforesta, Chaplain, Montreal Alouettes - Live music by Marc Mondelus WHERE: 1490 St-Antoine Street West in Montreal

To watch Sam Giguère touching testimonial on Welcome Hall Mission, visit: youtube.com/watch?v=U74M64b4YG0

About Welcome Hall Mission

Established in 1892, Welcome Hall Mission has become the largest doorway to help for Montrealers in need. Many programs are available to support the homeless, young single mothers, families, children and youth. Welcome Hall Mission gives them hope through concrete actions and effective solutions to help them improve their lives and reintegrate into society.

To follow Welcome Hall Mission:

Web site: welcomehallmission.com

Facebook: facebook.com/MissionBonAccueil

YouTube: youtube.com/user/whmba

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/2528106?trk=tyah

Twitter: twitter.com/whmba

#SeasonOfGiving