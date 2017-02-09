Media Advisory: The Honourable Hedy Fry to Make an Announcement About Cultural Infrastructure

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 9, 2017) - The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament (Vancouver Centre), will make an announcement on Friday in support of the Vancouver Public Library, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Friday, February 10, 2017 TIME: 10:30 a.m. PLACE: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch, 7th Floor Reception 350 West Georgia Street Vancouver, British Columbia

