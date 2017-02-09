News Room
February 09, 2017 12:00 ET

Media Advisory: The Honourable Hedy Fry to Make an Announcement About Cultural Infrastructure

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 9, 2017) - The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament (Vancouver Centre), will make an announcement on Friday in support of the Vancouver Public Library, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Friday, February 10, 2017
TIME: 10:30 a.m.
PLACE: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch, 7th Floor Reception
350 West Georgia Street
Vancouver, British Columbia

