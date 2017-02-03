Media Advisory: The next guest of Library and Archives Canada's Signature Series: The Honourable Ed Broadbent, former New Democratic Party leader

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 3, 2017) - Please join us for this lively conversation as Dr. Guy Berthiaume, Librarian and Archivist of Canada, interviews Mr. Broadbent before a live audience.

Documents from Library and Archives Canada's Ed Broadbent fonds will be on display during the event.

The discussion will take place in English with simultaneous translation.

A 15-minute question period will follow.

ABOUT THE SIGNATURE SERIES

Hosted by Dr. Guy Berthiaume, Librarian and Archivist of Canada, the Signatures Series features original interviews with individuals who will provide insights into parts of the collection, either because they have donated archives to LAC or are experts about it.

SPECIAL GUEST

The Honourable Ed Broadbent, former New Democratic Party leader

http://www.bac-lac.gc.ca/eng/news/Pages/2017/hosts-honourable-ed-broadbent.aspx

DATE: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 TIME: 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. PLACE: Library and Archives Canada 395 Wellington Street, 2nd floor Ottawa, Ontario

