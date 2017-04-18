Media Advisory: The Princess Ball Returns to Toronto in Support of Make-A-Wish Canada

Be our guest as we welcome 500 princesses and princes to Toronto's largest and most lavish Princess Ball that celebrates the memory of Olivia Grace White

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - The sold out Princess Ball, presented by Wishes for Olivia, will return to The Liberty Grand Governor's Ballroom on Sunday, April 23, 2017. All proceeds from the family-friendly charity gala will go to Make-A-Wish Canada in memory of Olivia Grace White, who died suddenly at the age of 5 of an undiagnosed blood infection in 2012. The annual event celebrates her life and makes it possible for the wishes of other children who are facing life-threatening illness to come true.

Host Stu Jeffries will guide guests through the story of Beauty and the Beast as they are entertained by princesses, exciting dance numbers, and princess lessons. Guests can also participate in activities such as Belle's Enchanted Rose Garden, Belle's Perfumerie, The West Wing Pick a Jewel Station, hair adornment, face painting, and the "Little Town" Flower Market.

When: April 23, 2017, 12:00 - 4:00 PM

Where: The Liberty Grand, Governor's Ballroom, 25 British Columbia Rd. (Exhibition Place), Toronto, ON M6K 3C3

Interview opportunities: Jennifer White, Wishes for Olivia and The Princess Ball founder Stu Jeffries, boom 97.3 Mornings host, The Princess Ball host Wish Ticket Grant Families: Ella, Sisi, and Sofia are all children that are battling life threatening illness. Each child was granted free tickets through the generosity of Marketers on Demand.



Photo/video opportunities: 11:30: Doors open 12:00: Host Stu Jeffries' welcome and introduction 12:50: Tandem Dance Studios performance 2:00: Beauty's grand entrance and dance with guest vocalist - "Tale as Old as Time" 2:30: Official Princess Training 3:25: Founder Jennifer White speaking



Sponsors and partners for the 2017 The Princess Ball include: Hasbro, PANDORA, Home Trust Company, NagataConnex, Marketers on Demand, Liquid Entertainment, CastleBound Characters, Michelle Fernandes Photography, Photoworks, Tandem Studios, Happy Pops, Melonhead, GlamaGal Tween Spa, Gourmet Craft & Catering, Mabel's Labels, Event Wise, A Petal or Two, and SongBird Marketing Communications.

About Wishes for Olivia Fundraising Organization

Wishes for Olivia is a Not-for-Profit that was started in 2013 by Jennifer and Glenn White. The organization raises money for Make-A-Wish Canada in memory of Olivia Grace White, who died at the age of 5 of an undiagnosed blood infection. Wishes for Olivia participates in a number of fundraising activities throughout the year, including Tough Mudder -- competing as the "Cinder-Hell Yeahs" (annual), various team events/competitions, and, most notably, the annual charity gala The Princess Ball. To date, Wishes for Olivia has raised over $205,000 for Make-A-Wish Canada.

For more information visit www.wishesforolivia.org and www.theprincessball.com.

