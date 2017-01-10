News Room
January 10, 2017 11:43 ET

Media Advisory/THIS EVENT IS CANCELLED - Minister Duclos to Make an Announcement About an Arts Organization in Quebec City

QUÉBEC CITY, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 10, 2017) - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament (Québec), will make an announcement on Wednesday about an arts organization in Québec City. He will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
TIME:
10:00 a.m.
PLACE:
Théâtre Périscope
2 Crémazie Street East
Québec City, Quebec

Contact Information

  • Pierre-Olivier Herbert
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
    819-997-7788

    Media Relations
    Canadian Heritage
    819-994-9101
    1-866-569-6155
    pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

