Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

October 04, 2017 15:10 ET

Media Advisory: Toronto noon rally Thursday to stop violence against hospital staff

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 4, 2017) - Violence against health care staff is greater than other occupational settings. Ontario health staff are being beaten up at work in growing numbers and they want something done about it.

That's why, in recent contract negotiations for 27,000 Ontario hospital staff, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) has put better protections against workplace violence on the bargaining table.

However, those negotiations stopped abruptly when the hospital employers refused to acknowledge violence in a serious way in collective bargaining.

On Thursday October 5, 2017, hundreds of CUPE members from across Canada, (who are in Toronto attending CUPE's national convention) will join a noon rally in support of Ontario hospital staff and their effort in bargaining to stop workplace violence.

"There are hospital staff who are injured so badly they can no longer walk. Some are psychologically scarred from a workplace assault. This has to change," says Mark Hancock, CUPE national president.

WHAT: CUPE rally to stop violence against health care staff

WHERE: Simcoe Square (park) adjacent to 200 Front St. West, (offices of the Ontario Hospital Association)

WHEN: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 12:00 noon

