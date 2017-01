SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 18, 2017) - Stephanie Cadieux, Minister of Children and Family Development, a representative from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, along with community partners, will celebrate the construction and expansion of a farmland shelter for adults at risk of homelessness.

Date: January 19, 2017 Time: 1 p.m. Place: 17752 Colebrook Road

Surrey, British Columbia

V3Z 1C1